Gorgeous DIY jewelry you can create with aluminum cans

(Mass Appeal) – This DIY project creates such pretty jewelry you won’t believe it’s made from recyclable aluminum cans! Malena Chipps, owner of FancyThatAntiques.com, showed us how simple it can be.

Chipps started by cutting the top and bottom off an aluminum can, cutting rounded edges to avoid an injury. Then, she said to trace a pattern on the can, colored side up, silver side down.

After coloring in the pattern with permanent markers, blend with a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol. Finally, coat your project with clear nail polish. You can make necklaces, earrings, yard ornaments – the options are endless!

