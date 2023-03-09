WWLP
Please enter a search term.
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Mar 9, 2023 / 01:25 PM EST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 / 01:25 PM EST
(Mass Appeal) – It’s Grammar Time! Kayla and Patrick are getting their English language skills tested. Dr. Wyatt Paige Hermansen, Associate Professor from Westfield State University, is here with another fun challenge.
Two eye drops brands are part of a voluntary recall. Only the specific batch listed in the notice is affected. Here’s what you need to know.
Part of an Oscar-winning outfit are the accessories you pair with it, so try personalizing your lucky dress with your favorite earrings or stylish heels.
Many mud masks feature charcoal, which detoxes the skin by pulling out impurities, as well as exfoliates it.