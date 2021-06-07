Great Summer beauty buys with Limor Suss

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite beauty products for the summer season.

Garnier’s Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the hydration of a cream, and SPF 30.

Bath and body products from Find Your Happy Place look to transport you to a play mindspace for summer!

NIOXIN Scalp Relief System Kit is a three-part hair care regimen including a Cleanser Shampoo, Scalp & Hair Conditioner and Soothing Serum that soothes the scalp and thickens hair instantly.

Sebastian Professional is the #1 hairspray brand in the U.S. and Shaper is a versatile working hairspray designed to create shape during and after blow-drying.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today