(MASS APPEAL) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a civil rights organization that has been around for over a century. They will be hosting their 104th Freedom Fund Banquet this month so the Greater Springfield NAACP President, Bishop Talbert Swan, has joined us here today to share all the details.

The 104th Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the Greater Springfield NAACP will be held Thursday, October 27th at 6pm. It will be held at Sheraton Springfield.