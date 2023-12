(Mass Appeal) – Having a loved one pass away is tough, but grieving a loss during the holiday season can be particularly difficult since a person who’s grieving may feel completely at odds with the celebratory mood of the season. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, a Family Therapist, Leadership Advisor, and author of Simple Habits of Exceptional But Not Perfect Parents, shares advice on how to help you grieve, as well as what you should be doing to support a loved one who’s having a difficult time.