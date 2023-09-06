(Mass Appeal) – Cancer is an awful disease that most of us have been touched by in some form. But when a child is diagnosed it is infinitely more heartbreaking. But you can make a difference to those kids and their families. Jim Blain, Agawam High School Principal and longtime Griffin’s Friends Marathon Runner and Committee Member, along with Samantha Dean and Aiden Kane, Agawam High School Color Run Student Ambassadors, are here to tell us all about an up coming fun run.