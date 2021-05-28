Grilled kabobs for Memorial Day weekend

Grilling season is here and with Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, who better to help us get our grill game on, than Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield!
Grilled Shrimp Kabobs
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds large shrimp peeled deveined
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
- 1-2 teaspoons fresh oregano or ½ teaspoon dried
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cumin spice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 medium cloves)
- 1 teaspoon pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 3-4 tablespoons olive oil
- 3-4 tablespoons lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- Optional Ingredients
- Bell pepper , large chunks
- Red onion , large slice
- Zucchini, large slice
- Squash, large slice
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Soak skewers for at least 20 minutes totally submerged in water before using it to prevent burns.
- Heat the gas grill to medium-high heat. If using grill pan lightly spray or oil to prevent the shrimp from sticking to the pan.
- In a medium bowl, combine, thyme, oregano, black pepper, cumin, garlic, pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, olive oil, and lemon juice. Set aside.
- Add shrimp in a large bowl, season with salt, then marinade shrimp with the spicy mixture.
- Use some of the marinade to rub on the vegetables, then salt to taste.
- Thread the shrimp onto the skewers, alternating between the shrimp and vegetables. Making sure the front of the skewer is fully covered with vegetable or shrimp.
- Place skewers on grill pan or gas grill.
- Grill for about 2-3 minutes per side until vegetables are fully cooked through.
Grilled Steak Kabobs
INGREDIENTS:
- About 8 metal skewers (or wooden skewers, soaked in water for 10 minutes)
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 to 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- About 1.5 pounds boneless top sirloin steak center cut, diced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, diced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 yellow or orange bell pepper, diced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 red onion, diced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 large zucchini, diced into bite-sized pieces
- About 1 1/2 cups fresh pineapple, diced into bite-sized pieces
- Salt and pepper, for seasoning to taste, if desired
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, cilantro, or basil for garnishing; optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
- To a large ziptop bag, add the soy sauce, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, pepper, steak, seal bag, and squish contents around to mix and evenly coat the steak. Place bag in the fridge to marinate for at least 15 minutes, or up to 4 hours.
- Preheat outdoor grill to medium heat; alternatively preheat an indoor grill pan.
- To a wooden skewer, add a piece of steak, pieces of peppers, onion, zucchini, pineapple, and repeat the ingredients until the skewer is full. Repeat with all remaining skewers.
- Add the kabobs to a lightly oiled grill, cover, and cook for about 7 minutes for medium rare and about 8 to 9 minutes for medium (160F) . Turn kabobs occasionally. Exact cooking time will vary on the type of grill, the size, the heat level, how big the pieces of steak are on each kabob, etc. Cook until done to your personal preference.
- If desired, season with salt and pepper, and optionally garnish with fresh herbs. Let kabobs rest a few minutes prior to serving. Kabobs are best warm and fresh.