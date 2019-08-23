Grilled marinated garlic chicken and veggies over baby greens

(Mass Appeal)- Buckley HealthCare Center prides itself on taking care of the well-being and independence of their residents. They also also home to Seasons Restaurant, serving delicious meals for both residents and visitors!

Head Chef Mike Harrison is here to show us how to make a favorite at Buckley Healthcare Center, it’s grilled garlic chicken with baby greens.

For more information on Buckley Healthcare Center, visit them online at www.BuckleyHealthcare.com or call (413) 774-3143. Their facility is located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield.

Grilled Garlic Chicken over Baby Greens with Summer grilled Vegetables with Corn

Ingredients

 2lbs Chicken Random cut into 2 inch cubs

 1 bunch scallions, minced

 6 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

 2 cups orange juice

 1/4 cup cider vinegar

 2 tsp dried oregano

 2 tsp kosher salt

 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

 Served over tossed salad with side grilled summer vegetables

Directions:

 Place the chicken Pieces in 1 or 2 large re-sealable plastic bags and add the rest of the ingredients. Seal the bag and shake to mix. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

 Heat grill to medium heat, or until the coals are lightly covered with ash. Oil the grill.

 Cook chicken 5 minutes. turn the pieces and cook an additional 10 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted reaches 155 degrees and the chicken is fork-tender and the juices run clear when meat is pricked with a fork. (it should measure 180 degrees F on an instant read thermometer. Alternately, roast the chicken in a preheated 400 degree F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

 Serve over tossed lettuce, cucumber, and tomato in favorite salad dressings

Grilled Veggies

 2 egg plants, cut into ½ inch slices

 2 zucchini, cut into ½ inch slices

 1 red onion, cut into ½ inch slices

 2 plum tomatoes, cut into ½ slices

 6 ears corn, shucked

 Olive oil

 Salt and pepper

Directions:

 Brush vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

 Place everything on the grill over medium heat and cook, turning frequently, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fork tender. Serve hot.

Promotional consideration provided by Buckley Healthcare Center