Grilled pesto Parmesan fries for your next cookout

(Mass Appeal) – Avoid heating up your kitchen by putting your grill to work for the whole meal! Dan Whalen, blogger from TheFoodInMyBeard.com shows us how to make grilled fries with pesto, Parmesan, and salami.
Grilled Fries with Pesto
2 large russet potatoes, cut into 1 inch by 1/2 inch wedges
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
parmesan cheese
8 slices of salami
For the pesto:
2 cups kale, stems removed
1 clove garlic
1/2 cup toasted almonds
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 cup olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
- Place the potato wedges in a bowl and cover with cold water. Allow to soak for at least 1 hour.
- Put all the pesto ingredients into the blender or food processor and blend until smooth adding more oil if needed. Store in the fridge until needed.
- Mix the cornstarch and spices in a bowl and set aside.
- Remove the potatoes from the water and put them on paper towels or a rack to dry.
- Dust the potatoes with the cornstarch mixture to evenly coat.
- Preheat the grill to high and brush with oil to prevent sticking.
- Grill to potatoes on medium high heat to brown on both sides and cook through. Brush the fries with oil as needed if they look dry. This should take about 20 minutes while you flip them often and move them around to the different hot spots on the grill.
- Meanwhile, lightly toast the salami slices on the grill and chop them.
- Take the fries off the grill and pile them high on a plate. Top first with parm, then the salami, and then the pesto. Serve.