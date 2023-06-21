(Mass Appeal) – Every summer you’re probably grilling the same meal and even though hot dogs and hamburgers are a delicious, summer classic, let’s switch it up a little bit. Ashley Tresoline, the owner of Bella Foodie, shares her recipe for grilled salmon.
Ingredients:
1 pound of Salmon
1 cup mango, chopped
1 red Fresno chili, seeded and chopped
1 jalapeno, chopped
2 tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped
2 tbs. red onion, chopped
1 tbs. fresh scallions, chopped
1 lime, zested and juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tsp. olive oil
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed lined baking sheet place the salmon fillet, drizzle with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Bake for 15-17 minutes depending on thickness.
In a medium bowl add the chopped mango, fresno chili, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, and scallions and mix together.
Add to the salsa the zest and juice of a lime, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine. Taste for seasoning before serving.
Note: Can substitute red bell pepper for the Fresno chili.
Serve with lime coconut rice or a simple green salad.