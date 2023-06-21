(Mass Appeal) – Every summer you’re probably grilling the same meal and even though hot dogs and hamburgers are a delicious, summer classic, let’s switch it up a little bit. Ashley Tresoline, the owner of Bella Foodie, shares her recipe for grilled salmon.

Ingredients:

1 pound of Salmon

1 cup mango, chopped

1 red Fresno chili, seeded and chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

2 tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tbs. red onion, chopped

1 tbs. fresh scallions, chopped

1 lime, zested and juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed lined baking sheet place the salmon fillet, drizzle with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 15-17 minutes depending on thickness.

In a medium bowl add the chopped mango, fresno chili, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, and scallions and mix together.

Add to the salsa the zest and juice of a lime, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine. Taste for seasoning before serving.

Note: Can substitute red bell pepper for the Fresno chili.

Serve with lime coconut rice or a simple green salad.