(Mass Appeal) – The long, Memorial Day Weekend is hours away! It’s a few days of gathering with friends and family to grill delicious food. That’s what we’re doing with Chef Mike Harrison, the food service director at Bear Mountain Chestnut Hill Healthcare in East Longmeadow.

Ingredients:

4-6oz coullete Steaks

1/2 cup oil

1 med zucchini

1 med yellow squash

1 large Tom

I portobello

1buch asparagus

1 lbs 16-20 shrimp peeled and deveined

4 red potatoes

4oz gorgonzola

Directions:

Cut all vegetables into 3/4 slices and season well with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil. Marinated steak with thyme, fresh garlic, and Montreal steak seasoning. Marinate shrimp with lemon, lime, red pepper flakes, and white wine. Grilled off potato circles after 5 mins flip then grill mark other vegetables flipping once grill marks are present on both sides ( set aside) Grill off steak 3-4 mins a side once flipped shrimp should be grilled until nice soft orange on each side. Lastly build the Napoleon steak, crumbled gorgonzola, potato, tomato, zucchini, portobello, asparagus, and then skewers with shrimp on top.

