The March of Dimes has started a program to provide group care for mothers-to-be at Baystate Medical Center. Dr. Eilean Attwood, Medical Director of Wesson Women’s Clinic joins us with details.

Moms in the program receive assessment, support and education throughout their pregnancy in a relaxed group setting. They may form bonds with other expectant mothers through the course of the program.

To learn more, call Baystate Medical Center at (413) 794-5307.