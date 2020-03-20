Guidance for those finding themselves unemployed due to COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are loosing their jobs due to COVID-19 and adding to problem, unemployment offices are closing due to social distancing. Joining us with tips on how to file for unemployment and some job-seeking strategies, is Kevin Lynn of MassHire Springfield.

According to Lynn, high activity is crashing websites with people looking to file for unemployment. It’s best to go on later in the evening if you are finding the website is not responding.

Lynn noted that there are still businesses hiring – places like grocery stores and online retailers that are seeing an uptick in business. Lynn added that people should visit MassHireSpringfield.org for up-to-date information and resources.