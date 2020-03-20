1  of  2
Breaking News
First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far
Watch Live
2PM: Massachusetts Governor Update on Coronavirus
Closings and Delays
There are currently 187 active closings. Click for more details.

Guidance for those finding themselves unemployed due to COVID-19

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are loosing their jobs due to COVID-19 and adding to problem, unemployment offices are closing due to social distancing. Joining us with tips on how to file for unemployment and some job-seeking strategies, is Kevin Lynn of MassHire Springfield.

According to Lynn, high activity is crashing websites with people looking to file for unemployment. It’s best to go on later in the evening if you are finding the website is not responding.

Lynn noted that there are still businesses hiring – places like grocery stores and online retailers that are seeing an uptick in business. Lynn added that people should visit MassHireSpringfield.org for up-to-date information and resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories