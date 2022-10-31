(MASS APPEAL) – Today is the day! In a few hours it’ll be time to grab the buckets and run from door to door to go trick or treating, but some parents are wondering if they need to be extra cautious with candy this year given the news of drugs being wrapped in candy packaging. Today we are joined by Sgt. Hector Morales and Officer Doug Bernier from the Springfield Police Department to talk about this.

Staying Safe on Halloween

Be Visible – If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them a flashlight or glowstick.

Stay Together – A responsible adult should accompany young children when trick-or-treating around neighborhoods.

Check Candy – Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home and the candy candy be inspected. If you do not recognize the packaging or some candy is already opened, throw it away.

Walk Safely – Put electronic devices down, keeps heads up and remember – walk, don’t run across the street.