(MASS APPEAL) – If you want to restore your skin’s healthy glow, reduce discoloration, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, one option you may have is HALO laser skin resurfacing. In a segment sponsored by Dr. Glen Brooks Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery I am joined by Dr. Glen Brooks, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon to learn more.

Dr. Glen Brooks Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 776 Longmeadow Street

Longmeadow, MA. For more information call (413) 565-4400 or visit them online at drglenbrooks.com

Sponsored by: Dr. Glen Brooks Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery