Hampden Charter School of Science educates 6th-12th grade students

(Mass Appeal) – Hampden Charter School of Science (HCSS) is a top-ranking free college-preparatory public school founded in 2009 at two campuses in Western Massachusetts. Here to tell us more are Lucia Trudau and Xavier Vargas.

HCSS-East (Chicopee Campus) and HCSS-West(W. Springfield Campus) offer an academic program that includes all necessary elements to create rigorous curricula to prepare students to succeed in college. Guided by College Board AP (Advanced Placement) curricula and Common Core State Standards, they set high standards for their curriculum.

For more information, visit them online at HampdenCharter.org.

HCSS East is located at 20 Johnson Road in Chicopee. Their phone number is (413) 593-9090. HCSS West is located at 511 Main Street in West Springfield. Their phone number is (413) 278-5450.

Segment sponsored by Hampden Charter School of Science.