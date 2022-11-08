(MASS APPEAL) – STEM education is the best way to set our children up for success because STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are used in virtually every job an adult can have. Robyn Nelson, HCSS East Director, William MacKinnon, AP Capstone Coordinator, and Tyasha Dewberry a 12th Grade Student, are here to talk about this hidden academic gem.

Hampden Charter School of Science is currently accepting applications for grades 6-10, for the 2023-2024 school year. The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Hampden Charter School of Science has two campuses, one in Chicopee and one in West Springfield. For details on admission and what families can expect, you can head to their website, hampdencharter.org or call them at 413-593-9090.

Sponsored by: Hampden Charter School of Science