(Mass Appeal) – The annual Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is quickly approaching! It’s bringing back it’s classic list of events, as well as some new ones, such as the Pedal Thru Youth Bike Rodeo. Here to share all the details are Bob Charland, aka “Bob the Bike Man,” the founder of Pedal Thru Youth, Sarah Bonini, Member and Volunteer of the Hampden County 4-H Youth Fair Association, Zhanna Hayes of 4-H and her dog pumpkin!