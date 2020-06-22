Handy products for summer

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her favorite essentials for the summer season.

Make sure your laundry is fresh with long-lasting fragrance with Gain with Essential Oils Laundry Detergent.

Keep hard-to-wash fabrics, like carpets and furniture, smelling fresh with Febreze Fabric Refresher.

Protect your skin from summer sun’s harmful rays with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Facial Mist SPF 55 and Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion SPF 55.

Men can up their grooming game with King C. Gillette Transparent Shave Gel and King C. Gillette Daily Beard & Face Wash.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.



Segment sponsored by LS Media.