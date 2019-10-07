Happy Valley Half Marathon & 5K with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

Katie Lipsmeyer, Brandi Perri and Lauren Dzialo, from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, previewed their annual Happy Valley Half Marathon & 5K.
“NAME OF EVENT: Happy Valley Half Marathon & 5K for Big Brothers Big Sisters
DATES & TIMES: October 20, 2019. Half Marathon start time: 9:00am. 5K start time: 9:30am.
ADDRESS: Look Park, 300 N Main St, Florence, MA 01062
ABOUT THE EVENT: Breathtaking views and scenery along a picturesque course during the height of peak Fall foliage season. A huge post-race party right in Look Park with free food and drinks, live music, and giveaways! This event supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, whos mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Come for the race, stay for the party, and experience the best the Pioneer Valley has to offer!”
RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: impactracingevents.com/happyvalley