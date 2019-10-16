Harvest spinach salad with homemade dressing

(Mass Appeal) – Seasonal fall tastes come together for a fruit and nut salad with a nice crunch. Tinky Weisblat shows us how to make a salad to go with any autumn dish.

Recipe Title: Harvest Salad

Course: Salad

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 5 minutes

Ingredients:

for the dressing:

4 tablespoons cider vinegar

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon water

1 teaspoon salt

ground pepper to taste

10 tablespoons olive, walnut, or pecan oil

for the salad:

1/2 pound uncooked spinach leaves

1/2 cup walnut or pecan halves (more if you like)

1 apple (your choice, cored and sliced but not peeled)

1/2 small red onion, chopped into rings or pieces

1/2 cup crumbled feta or blue cheese (more if you like)

3 strips cooked bacon, crumbled (optional)

1/4 cup dried cranberries (more if you like)

Cooking Directions:

First, make the dressing. In a 2-cup mason jar combine the vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, garlic, water, salt and pepper. Shake well. Slowly whisk in the oil.

Wash the spinach thoroughly.

Place the nuts in a small frying pan, and toast them over low heat for a few minutes, stirring constantly, to release their oils. Take the pan off the heat.

Just before you are ready to eat, slice the apple. In a salad bowl, combine the spinach, onion slices, toasted nuts, apple slices, cheese, bacon (if using), and cranberries.

Shake the dressing, and pour about a quarter of it onto the salad. Toss the salad well but carefully.

(You will have enough dressing for several salads. Refrigerate the dressing between uses, and make sure to bring it to room temperature and shake it well before you re-use it.)

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

*Heart Healthy

*High Fiber

Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian