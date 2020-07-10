Has your gym or fitness center reopened? Here’s what to expect

(Mass Appeal) – Gyms and fitness centers in the state of Massachusetts are able to open up as part of phase 3. If you wondering are what your next workout will look like when you go, you’re not alone! Fitness expert Elizabeth Lenart, of Elizabeth Lenart Fitness, joins us to share some insight.

According to Lenart, gyms are allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity. Many places have social distancing protocols in place, including marks on the floor that indicate how far apart to stand.

Things like showers and water fountains are off the table right now. Also, if you are taking a group exercise class, it’s best to call ahead – far in advance if you an – to reserve your spot.