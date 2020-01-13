1  of  3
Hashtag Positivity supports training, development, and outreach to help our communities

(Mass Appeal) – The world could use more people with positive mindsets. Magician and motivator Jonas Cain tells us how Hashtag Positivity seeks to help train the leaders of tomorrow become more resilient.

Hashtag Positivity’s website has a wealth of information and resources. You can learn more at www.HashtagPositivity.com.

The free online course is available at https://learn.hashtagpositivity.com/ . Learn how to develop lasting happiness, confidence, and resilience.

Jonas Cain also has written books on becoming more positive. You can see them online at https://www.hashtagpositivity.com/books.html

