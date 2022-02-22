(Mass Appeal) – We like to highlight people from the 413 who have gone on to bigger endeavors yet still hang on to their roots here. Chef Brooke Baevsky, a private chef & product developer who originally hails from Longmeadow, was recently featured on a national cooking challenge show so we asked her to join us to talk about her career in food, specifically her focus on cooking for people with food allergies.

Dairy-Free Pasta a la No Vodka Sauce

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil (can sub for vegetable stock)

1 medium sweet onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

28 oz can whole San Marzano tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/2 cup coconut cream (this is the thick cream on top of canned coconut milk – see post for substitutions if allergic like vegan yogurt)

1/2 cup grated vegan Parmesan cheese (we like Violife – see most for subs if allergic)

16 oz chickpea pasta (if making penne alla vodka)

Instructions

In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add in onions and garlic and cook about 3-4 minutes to soften and become fragrant.

Add red pepper flakes and cook for 1 more minute.

Add in can of San Marzano tomatoes. Mix it together and cook about for 5-7 minutes until gently reduced, stirring occasionally.

Add in your tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper and stir it all together well.

Turn the heat down to low/simmer and partly cover for 20 minutes until reduced by half, stirring every few mins.

If making penne alla no vodka, While that’s cooking, bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and cook the pasta according to the package directions. When done, drain and set aside.

After the sauce has cooked for 20 minutes, carefully add it to a blender or food processor, add basil and purée until smooth.

After it’s smooth, add the sauce back into the pan and stir in coconut cream. Cook until warmed through.

Stir in parmesan cheese and cooked pasta if adding. Toss to combine.

Serve or store in air tight container in the fridge for up to a week.