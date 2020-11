(Mass Appeal) - The ancient art of falconry is alive and well in Hadley. We met with Chris Davis, master falconer at New England Falconry, to learn his craft and get a close look at these amazing birds.

Davis showed us the basic postures of falconry and explained how he will place a piece of meat on the glove to attract the bird. The birds used are Harris's Hawks, and their natural habitat is in the Southwestern part of the United States.