Have you ever considered keeping chickens in your backyard?

(Mass Appeal) – There’s nothing like fresh eggs. With many more people home during the pandemic, and a renewed interest in producing our own food, some people have begun to explore raising chickens in their backyard. Heather Hannigan from Hannigan Hill Farm has her own flock of chickens, and she gives us an introduction to the hobby.

Be sure to research safety procedures to avoid salmonella infections. The CDC has an online resource here: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-05-20/index.html