(MASS APPEAL) – As you know, we talk a lot here on Mass Appeal about eating healthy, and one of the common steps we hear about is, read the food labels to know what we’re eating. I honestly have no idea what the information means which is why we’ve invited Andrea Luttrell a registered dietitian to help us in a segment sponsored by Big Y Your Family Market.

In 2020, updates were made so it’d be easier to read and understand the Nutrition Facts label. Some of those changes include the amount of added sugar and updates to serving sizes.

So, when reading your food’s nutrition facts some nutrients that you want to get less of include saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium. The nutrients that you want to get more of, and should look out for, are dietary fibers, Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron and Potassium.

When looking at the ingredients list, items are in order from largest to least quantity in the product by weight. You should look for whole grains when reading ingredients.

Now you might be asking what if a product doesn’t have a label? When shopping for fresh foods like produce, seafood or meat – know there are resources for finding information. Some of those resources include:

Produce for Better Health

Department Employees

National Cattleman’s Beef Association & similar

Ask the Living Well Eating Smart team at Big Y

Sponsored by: Big Y Your Family Market