Head into the holidays relaxed with Elements Massage

(Mass Appeal) – This time of year is a great time to get a massage – or give one! Michele Cornelius and Heather Roberts of Elements Massage joined us to tell about about the benefits of massage and the upcoming Open House on Friday, Nov. 22.

According to Cornelius, massage has both mental and physical benefits, from easing overworked muscles to letting go of stress. Elements Massage in Hadley currently has a buy one get one free promotion for gift cards, so you can purchase one for someone on your list and then treat yourself!

The Open House is taking place on Friday, Nov. 22 from 12 – 8 p.m. There will be free chair massages, food catered by Texas Roadhouse and a huge raffle. Elements Massage in Hadley is located at 379 Russell St. and the phone number is 413-341-0050. Visit them online at www.elementsmassage.com/hadley .

Promotional consideration by Elements Massage.

