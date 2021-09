BOSTON (SHNS) - More than 130,000 Massachusetts Health Connector members are at risk of losing their insurance subsidies for 2022 unless they each take specific actions, and the agency plans a communication blitz to ensure people take those steps to keep their subsidies in place.

Connector Authority Executive Director Louis Gutierrez told the agency's board Thursday that the Internal Revenue Service automatically amended more 2020 tax returns than usual, a result of filing changes created by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.