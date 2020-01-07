Healing after trauma with the caring community at HeartnSoul Yoga Therapy

(Mass Appeal) – HeartnSoul Yoga Therapy, in addition to offering traditional yoga classes, also has personalized services to help people heal from trauma. We met with owner Bonni-Lynne Sandler to talk about her studio and what makes it so welcoming and unique.

Bonni-Lynne notes that people carry “issues in the tissues” that hold on to emotional trauma. Through therapy, bodywork, and yoga she can help people work through these issues.

Sherry Gomez is the studio manger and a holistic healer – but at one time she was a client. She found working with Bonni-Lynne at the studio transformative.

HeartnSoul Yoga is located at 2040 Boston Road in Wilbraham and the phone number is 413-377-8888. The website is https://heartnsoulyoga.net/ .

Promotional consideration by HeartnSoul Yoga.