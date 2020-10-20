Health New England offers options during Medicare Open Enrollment

(Mass Appeal) – This is the time of year that Medicare beneficiaries should review their current Medicare coverage, to ensure it still fits their needs for the upcoming year. Sarah Fernandes is the Medicare Sales Manager for Health New England, and she joins us with more information.

Open Enrollment ends on December 7th. Consider any changes in your health and make sure your preferred doctors are covered in your Medicare plan.

For more information on Health New England’s Medicare options, visit www.healthnewengland.org/medicare or call (877) 443-3314.

Segment sponsored by Health New England