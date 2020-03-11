Healthy alternatives to some your favorite foods for National Nutrition Month

(Mass Appeal) – Everyone loves pasta and donuts, but let’s be honest… they aren’t the most healthiest of foods. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, joined us for National Nutrition Month to share some healthy alternatives!

First, Tresoline introduced us to different types of pasta, including chickpea, green pea, red lentil and brown rice. Not only are these choices gluten-free, but they offer more fiber, protein and nutritional benefits. She paired the pasta with a spring green pesto.

Spring Greens Pesto ©

By: Ashley Tresoline

5 oz of a combination of arugula, spinach or baby kale

1 bunch fresh basil

1/4 – 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese

Zest and juice of one lemon

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor add the arugula, spinach, baby kale, and fresh basil process slightly until it is chopped up a little. Add in the lemon, lemon zest, salt, pepper and cheese of choice, turn on the food processor and gently stream in the olive oil until the pesto comes together and becomes smooth. Check for taste before serving.

*Note: Save a ¼ cup of pasta water to loosen the pesto and toss with pasta of choice. It helps it stick to the pasta.

Next, Tresoline showed us how to make baked lemon blueberry donuts – a gluten-free and much healthier alternative to what you find at the local donut shop!

Baked Blueberry Donuts ©

By: Ashley Tresoline

1/4 cup milk of choice

1 tsp. lemon juice an zest of lemon

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

3 to 4 tbs. oil – depending on the type of flour you are using

3/4 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 coconut flour, almond flour, or oat flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Combine all the wet ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to incorporated. Grease a donut pan and preheat the oven to 350°, set aside. In a large bowl stir together remaining ingredients except blueberries, once combined pour in wet ingredients. Once batter is fully combined gently fold in the blueberries being careful not to break them. Portion the batter into the greased donut pan, filling them about ¾ of the way up. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until puffed slightly. Let sit in pan for 5-10 minutes before removing from the pan.