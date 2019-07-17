Healthy and hearty fresh Mediterranean bean salad

This recipe is so flexible you can use just about any of your garden harvest or CSA veggies and it’s packed with protein and vitamins. Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm shows us how it’s done.
- Salad Ingredients
- 2 cups cut-up cooled steamed beans – green, yellow etc.
- 1 cup chopped fresh sweet pepper – red, green, frying
- 2 cans of different beans: kidney, garbanzo, butter, cannellini
- 2 cups of any 2-3 of the following diced onion, leek, fennel, celery
- 2 TBL capers or chopped olives
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 15 each mint & basil leaf, chopped
- 1 cup chopped parsley, spinach, arugula or chard
- Dressing ingredients
- 2 garlic gloves or scapes, minced
- 1 tsp honey
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and black pepper
- Thoroughly drain & rinse the canned beans. Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss to mix.
- Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk together to combine. You can use white wine vinegar in place of the lemon if desired.
- Dress as much of the salad as you wish to eat. Let stand 15 minutes so vegetables & beans absorb dressing, then enjoy.
- The salad will keep for 2-3 days if left undressed. Store salad in a tightly covered container, store dressing in a covered jar in the fridge and dress the salad as you go.
- You can add or substitute chopped raw summer squash, tomato, tomatillos, cooked corn kernels, or cooked peas.