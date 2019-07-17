Healthy and hearty fresh Mediterranean bean salad

Melana Chipps, owner of Fancy That Antiques joined us today to show us how to make a kid-friendly craft that can be created with many of the materials you probably already have at home! The fairy tree houses she demonstrated are realistic looking and fun to decorate.

First take an old yogurt container and cut a door and window in it. Cover it completely in aluminum foil and then duct tape. Next dampen torn paper towels in a mixture of plain white glue and water (approximately 3/4 cup glue to 1/4 cup water) and cover the structure with the towels paper mache-style.