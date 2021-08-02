Healthy banana ice cream

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It’s summertime, so ice cream is the way to go – but what if I were to tell you there’s a healthier version that does not disappoint on flavor. Eliana Terry, a clinical dietician with Baystate Noble Hospital, is here to show us how to make a healthy banana ice cream.

Ingredients:

1) 2 sliced frozen bananas
2) 2 tbsp milk of choice (can use almond, oat, cow’s, cashew, etc.)
3) topping/inclusion(s) of choice, can include: walnuts, sliced almonds, frozen berries, chocolate chips, peanut butter
Directions:
1) Place frozen banana chunks & milk into a food processor or blender.
2) Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes. You may need to scrape the sides every so often.
If needed to blend more effectively, add more milk by the tablespoon. It should appear thick, like soft-serve ice cream.
3) Add toppings if desired
4) Either eat immediately or put it in a pan to freeze (1-2 hrs) for another time. Freezing it will harden it more so it can be scooped just like ice cream.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today