(Mass Appeal) – It’s summertime, so ice cream is the way to go – but what if I were to tell you there’s a healthier version that does not disappoint on flavor. Eliana Terry, a clinical dietician with Baystate Noble Hospital, is here to show us how to make a healthy banana ice cream.

Ingredients:



1) 2 sliced frozen bananas

2) 2 tbsp milk of choice (can use almond, oat, cow’s, cashew, etc.)

3) topping/inclusion(s) of choice, can include: walnuts, sliced almonds, frozen berries, chocolate chips, peanut butter

Directions:

1) Place frozen banana chunks & milk into a food processor or blender.

2) Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes. You may need to scrape the sides every so often.

If needed to blend more effectively, add more milk by the tablespoon. It should appear thick, like soft-serve ice cream.

3) Add toppings if desired

4) Either eat immediately or put it in a pan to freeze (1-2 hrs) for another time. Freezing it will harden it more so it can be scooped just like ice cream.