(Mass Appeal) – Nicer weather means more time celebrating outdoors and that can lead to more “indulgent” treats. Joining us now is lifestyle contributor Nicole Young, with some smart ways to tackle those cravings; plus, a great recipe for a healthy & crunchy snack!

Toasted Crunch Blend – Ingredients:

2 tbsp canned chickpeas, rinsed and dried

2 tbsp unsalted peanuts

2 tbsp unsalted almonds

1 tsp lemon pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried parsley

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp curry powder

1 pinch salt

2 tsp olive oil (separated)

DIRECTIONS:

Add chickpeas and nuts to a medium size bowl, add seasonings, coat with olive oil and toss with a large spoon until the chickpeas and nuts are well coated. Transfer the mixture to a large baking sheet, spread evenly and bake at 375 for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, shuffle the pan and bake for another 10 mins. Remove from heat, let cool and serve.

