(Mass Appeal) – Easter is a wonderful time to shower your family with treats and when you do, don’t forget your dog. But don’t give your pooch anything harmful or unhealthy. Shawn Cohen-Sherry, Owner, Paw Street Barkery is here to show us two simple dog treat recipes you can make at home that are healthy for your four legged friend.

Treat: Carrot Cake Easter Decorated Treats

Ingredients: 10oz Quick Oats, 4oz Carrots, 8oz Carob Chips, 6 Tbs Canola Oil, 8oz Yogurt Chips, 6oz Water

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Blender, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, Microwavable Bowl, Sharp Knife, Rolling Pin, Easter Shaped Cookie Cutter, Silicone Pad or Wax Paper, Plastic Sandwich Bag

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375F.

Wash the carrots, cut into 2″ pieces and then add to blender. Add water to blender and blend on high for 10 seconds to create a carrot purée. Into a mixing bowl, add oats and carrot purée and mix until a uniform dough is seen. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness. With the Easter cutters (3-4″ cutter works best) cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet. Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats over and return to oven. Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Into a small microwaveable bowl add carob chips and then pour 3oz canola oil over chips. Turn on microwave for 30 seconds and then stir the contents of bowl. Place bowl back into microwave and microwave for another 30 seconds. Remove bowl and stir until carob is uniformly melted.

14. Repeat the same above steps in a separate small bowl for the yogurt chips and remaining canola oil. Place silicone pad (or wax paper) onto the cookie sheet.

16. Hold each Easter shaped treat and take a spoonful of either the carob or yogurt and cover one side of the treat. Once covered, place the treat onto the tray. Place tray full of complete treats into the freezer for 5 minutes to allow carob to harden. Cut one of the tips off of the plastic bag and scoop a spoonful of either melted yogurt or carob into the bag. Use the carob and yogurt to make fun designs on the covered Easter treats. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Treat: Carob Peanut Butter Cups

Ingredients: 8oz Carob Chips, 3 Tbs Canola Oil, 4oz Peanut Butter

Materials: Baking Sheet, Microwavable Bowl, Plastic Sandwich Bag, Mini cup liners

Directions:

1. Into a small microwaveable bowl add carob chips and then pour 3oz canola oil over chips.