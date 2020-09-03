Hear from inspiring local entrepreneurs in the Power Women Hour series

(Mass Appeal) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts is set to launch a new economic empowerment series called Power Women Hour on September 16, 2020, to promote local entrepreneurs who are women and specifically, women of color. Donna Haghighat is the CEO of Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, and she shares details of the series.

The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM) recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted women affecting progress for gender equality to the extent that some call this a “shecession.”

Before the pandemic outbreak, only one-third of all businesses in Western Massachusetts were women-owned although women and girls make up over half the population in the region. A dearth of information tracking these businesses forces us to acknowledge that these businesses are at-risk given the pandemic’s effect on business in the region. Power Women Hour will aim to alleviate these barriers to success for women-owned businesses by highlighting women entrepreneurs in Western Massachusetts and providing virtual access to interested community members. In addition to amplifying their business, the women will be paid for their time for sharing their story and their expertise.

The first episode of the Power Women Hour series will be released 12:00 PM EST on September 16, 2020, with subsequent episodes airing monthly every third Wednesday of the month at noon. To learn more about the Power Women Hour series and see the videos when they drop, visit http://www.mywomensfund.org/power-women-hour/ and follow the WFWM on Facebook (@WFWMa), Instagram (@womensfundwma), and Twitter.