Hear how taking risks can help women succeed at an upcoming leadership conference

(Mass Appeal) – The 2019 Women & the Art of Risk leadership event is coming to The Log Cabin on September 27th. Here with the details are Moe Belliveau and Kathleen Anderson.

At the conference, attendees can hear personal & professional stories of how taking calculated risks led them women to new adventures & made them stronger leaders.

The morning begins with a panel discussion followed by 2019 Keynote: Jody Kasper, Chief of Police, City of Northampton MA

Speaker Sessions include The Art of Power & Influence, featuring LaTonia Monroe Naylor, AmeriCorps Director Springfield College and The Art of Resilience, featuring Kisha Zullo, MBA, CMP.

The event will take place on September 27th from 8am – 3pm at The Log cabin, 500 Easthampton Street in Holyoke. For more information, visit www.holyokechamber.com or call (413) 534-3376.