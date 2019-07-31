Hear ye, hear ye! Don’t miss the Massachusetts Renaissance Faire in Cummington this weekend

Come milords and miladies to the Massachusetts Renaissance Faire this weekend at the Cummington Fairgrounds! Knights, Fairy Mustardseed, and Angela Dabkowski, manager of the Faire, joined us in Studio 1A to talk about the fun that can be had for one and for all!

The Massachusetts Renaissance Faire features aerial acts, fire eaters, music and of course, knights jousting on horseback! It’s open this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4.

The Faire is fun for all ages, but only 18 and over after dark. You can see the entire list of acts and events taking place at www.massrenfaire.com.