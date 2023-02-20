(Mass Appeal) – We’re in the kitchen with Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, to cook up a dessert that is heart healthy…Blackberry Crisp.

Blackberry Crisp

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups cups fresh blackberries

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

3 Tbsp whole wheat flour

1 Tbsp orange juice

1/2 cup rolled oats

2 Tbsp chopped pecans

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 Tbsp canola oil

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large bowl, combine blackberries with granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon of flour and orange juice.

Transfer to a 1-1/2-quart ovenproof casserole.

In another bowl, combine oats, pecans, brown sugar, the remaining 2 tablespoons flour and cinnamon. Drizzle with oil and stir to combine.

Sprinkle oat mixture over fruit.

Bake until fruit is bubbling and topping is golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Serves: 4

Serving size: about 1 cup

Calories: 226