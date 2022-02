(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a perfect meal on a cold Winter night, we have it right now. Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, is here to share his recipe for Cannellini Stew.

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2lb meat (lamb or beef)

2 cans of cannellini beans

1 tsp beef base

¼ tsp Italian seasoning

White onion

Diced tomato

1 tsp tomato paste

Salt, pepper and all spice

Cinnamon stick

Bay leaves