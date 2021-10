SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) - An event for the community to meet their local first responders is being held Friday in Sunderland that will include more than 20 agencies from Franklin and Hampshire Counties.

The Hadley Police Department is organizing the "First Responder Safety Festival" that is being held Friday, October 8th at the Sunderland Elementary School from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor family-friendly event features games, a car seat safety table, face painting,