(Mass Appeal) – What’s better than a classic pot roast? Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, is here to share her recipe for one of the heartiest meals you can make!

Ingredients:

1 4-pound piece of beef like a chuck roast

1 can (about 10 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope dried onion-soup mix

1 large onion, chopped (I have been known to use 2)

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups red wine (plus!)

2 cups water (plus!)

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 large can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried and crushed chipotle pepper

1 generous pound carrots, cut into wedges

7 to 8 cut up medium potatoes

a handful of chopped parsley

Cooking Directions:

Place the beef, the soup, the soup mix, the onion, the garlic, the wine, the water, and the herbs in a large Dutch oven on the stovetop. Add the tomatoes and the chipotle plus a little more wine and water so that the pot roast is almost covered.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer the pot for several hours, until the beef begins to fall apart. ALMOST cover the pot. Stir from time to time, and watch for burning.

In the last couple of hours, add the carrots and the potatoes. Add half of the parsley before the last half hour of cooking and use the rest for garnish. (If you don’t have fresh parsley, omit the garnish.) This is even better made one day and reheated the next.