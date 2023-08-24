(MASS APPEAL) – Helix Human Services’ Mill Pond Schools services students who have social-emotional and/or behavioral challenges, a learning disability, or who may have a diagnosis of high-functioning Autism. I am joined by Kahlil Walker, Behavioral Interventionist Supervisor and Trainer at HHS’s Mill Pond School at Springfield Campus, to discuss what they have planned for the new school year.

Helix Human Services’ Mill Pond Schools

Springfield Campus: 31 Old Acre Road in Springfield. They can be reached at (413) 237-0448

Berkshire Campus: 45 Cemetery Road, Richmond. They can be reached at (413) 282-5014

For more information visit helixhumanservices.org

