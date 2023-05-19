(MASS APPEAL) – As we’ve been talking about a lot here on Mass Appeal, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Joining me is a clinician from Helix Human Services, Charlotte Williams, to share what they’re doing to help and support mental health.

Helix Human Services offers help to all through their Family Wellness Center. Their staff is diverse with LGBTQIA+ representation, racial/ethnic diversity, and both male and female clinicians.

To learn more about what Helix Human Services has to offer visiting helixhumanservices.com.

Sponsored by: Helix Human Services