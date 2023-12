(MASS APPEAL) – It has always been tough to be a small business, and to become successful and bigger, you need help and money. I am joined by Founder and CEO of Versa Business Systems, Shaheen Mazloom, to talk about how his company can help all businesses be successful and grow.

For more information visit versabusinesssystems.com, or listen to the Versa Business Tips Podcast wherever you get your podcasts from.

Sponsored by: Versa Business Systems