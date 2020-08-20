Help families in need with a back to school supply drive

(Mass Appeal) – School will look different this year, but school supplies will still be needed this year. The Wilbraham United Church is hosting a school supply drive to benefit deserving students. Reverend Paul Nesbit joins us with the details.

Bring your new school supplies to Wilbraham United Church on Friday, August 21st from 6-7:30 PM or Saturday, August 22nd from 9:30-11 AM. Place your supplies inside a bag in your trunk for a touchless dropoff donation. The church is located at 500 Main Street in Wilbraham.

