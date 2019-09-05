Help fight against Alzheimer’s with a golf tournament and the Pioneer Valley Walk

(Mass Appeal) – Two events in our area are helping in the fight to end Alzheimer’s Disease. Here to tell us more are Jim Graham and John Lund.

The Pioneer Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Sunday, September 15th at Holyoke Community College. Registration starts at 8:30. For more information, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/MA-MassachusettsNewHampshire?fr_id=12601&pg=entry

The annual walk is Pioneer Valley’s largest event for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. It is also the Alzheimer’s Associations’s largest fundraiser and awareness event, held annually in over 600 communities across the nation. Teams creatively support this event with their fun fundraising efforts.

In addition to the walk, a golf tournament is also planned. The James E. Graham Jr. Memorial Tournament will be held on September 14th at Agawam Municipal Golf Course. For more information, visit https://www.jimmygrahamgolf.org/