(Mass Appeal) – Food insecurity is a significant problem both in our immediate area and around the world. The 42nd annual Crop Hunger Walk seeks to help end hunger. Terry Maxey and Adam Smedberg join us with more information.

The Greater Springfield Crop Hunger Walk happens on Sunday, October 20th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Avenue in Springfield. Registration begins at 1 PM and the walk steps off at 2 PM.

For more information, visit www.CropHungerWalk.org/SpringfieldMA