Help for Puerto Rico after earthquakes

(Mass Appeal) – From the devastating September 2017 Hurricane Maria to the most recent string of earthquakes this month, mother nature is not giving the island of Puerto Rico any breaks. Fortunately there are groups like the Gándara Center that rally local communities to provide aid to Puerto Rico.

Whenever tragedy strikes the Puerto Rican community, whether here at home or on the island, the Gándara Center launches its relief efforts. Due to the recent earthquakes the efforts have taken on a greater urgency to supply water and basic necessities for the beleaguered island.

On today’s Mass Appeal, Jade Rivera-Mcfarlin and Farah Rodriguez shared how you can help by donating: bottled/boxed water, first aid kits, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, dental floss, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, soap, feminine supplies, flashlights and batteries, solar powered lights, diapers and deodorant.

The drop-off locations for the Gándara Center are located at their Holyoke and West Springfield offices:

147 Norman Street, West Springfield

80 Commercial Street, Holyoke